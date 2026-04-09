Younger, polarised: How Assam differs from Kerala | Number Theory

All of Assam and Kerala will vote to elect a new assembly today. In Assam, the primary contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In Kerala, it is the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)- led Left Democratic Front (LDF) versus the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). These pages, in the run-up to the elections, have discussed in detail the social, economic and political dynamics of these two states. On polling day, here are four charts which underline key differences in the nature of the electorate and political contest in these two states.

People gather for a public rally in Silchar, Assam, in the run up to the assembly elections.(ANI)