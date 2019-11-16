e-paper
2020 Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship in United Kingdom: Last date to apply extends till December 15

Ministry of Human Resources and development has extended the last date to apply for the 2020 commonwealth masters scholarship in the UK to December 15, 2019.

Nov 16, 2019
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
2020 Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship in United Kingdom.
2020 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship in United Kingdom.
         

Ministry of Human Resources and development has extended the last date to apply for the 2020 commonwealth masters scholarship in the UK to December 15, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the scholarship can apply online at, sakshat.ac.in. Earlier the last date to apply was November 15, 2019. The scholarships are offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission, UK.

“The last date for applying on the SAKSHAT portal (http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/) is extended up to 15 December 2019,” reads the official notification released by the MHRD.

It must be noted that while applying for the scholarship, candidates have to write a 500 words personal statement summarizing the ways in which their personal background has encouraged them to want to make a contribution to development in their country. Additionally, candidates will also have to write 200 words regarding their objectives during the award and their career plans in the five years following the award.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the 2020 commonwealth masters scholarship in the UK.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link available to apply for the online application form

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Fill in the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

5.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

