6 firms set up R&D bases at IIT Kanpur ‘Technopark’

education

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:30 IST

At the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur’s (IIT-K) research and technology park—‘Technopark’— six companies have already set up their research and development bases since the park opened this year, said IIT-K Technopark COO Reema Mittal

The six companies are working in six different domains – aviation, nanotechnology, automotive, education, electrochemical engineering and artificial intelligence / robotics.

To boost industry-academia collaboration, the IIT-K has developed the ‘Technopark’ - a zone where industries would be able to establish their research and development centres and tap into the institute’s infrastructure and intellectual leadership, said IIT-K director Abhay Karandikar.

The Technopark building is a six-storied green building specifically designed to cater to large, medium and small-scale industries to create a heterogeneous cluster of industries with greater exchange of ideas and knowledge, Mittal said.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 13:11 IST