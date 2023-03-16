Home / Education / 61 suicides at IITs, NITs, IIMs between 2018-23, Rajya Sabha told

61 suicides at IITs, NITs, IIMs between 2018-23, Rajya Sabha told

education
Published on Mar 16, 2023 03:20 PM IST

Academic stress, family reasons, personal reasons, mental health issues, etc. are some of the reasons for such suicide cases, Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said in written reply to a question raised by Congress's Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah.

61 suicides at IITs, NITs, IIMs between 2018-23: Education Ministry (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
61 suicides at IITs, NITs, IIMs between 2018-23: Education Ministry (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Sixty one students of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) committed suicide between 2018-23, the centre told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Academic stress, family reasons, personal reasons, mental health issues, etc. are some of the reasons for such suicide cases, Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said in written reply to a question raised by Congress's Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah.

Asked about steps taken by the government to address the root cause of student's suicide in the universities, Sarkar said NEP 2020 provisions for counselling at institution level on handling stress and emotional adjustments.

"It also provisions for opportunities for students participation in sports, culture/arts clubs, eco-clubs, activity clubs, community service projects, etc…University Grants Commission have circulated the National Suicide Prevention Strategy formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," Sarkar said.

The minister said, MANODARPAN, a govt. of India initiative, provides psychological support to students, teachers and families for mental and emotional well-being during the COVID outbreak and beyond.

“The Ministry has also advised the institutions to make the system more robust that would include prevention, detection and remedial measures for addressing possible cause of suicides,” he added.

Suicide cases at IITs, NITs, IIMs between 2018-23

Institutes201820192020202120222023
IITs783483
NITs381273
IIMs101110
Total111657166

(Source: Ministry of Education/Rajys Sabha)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suicide iit education minister + 1 more
suicide iit education minister
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out