AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live: Phase 1 seat allotment result releasing today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live: The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be released today, July 22, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live: Department of Technical Education will release the AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment result on July 22, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result when out on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Seat allotment will be done based on the options exercised, considering the candidate’s merit rank and category (SC/ST/BC/PWD/NCC/CAP/Sports & Games quota, etc.)....Read More
Candidates must report through the Self-Reporting System and also report in person at the allotted college with the downloaded allotment order and self-joining report from July 23 to July 26, 2025. Both stages of reporting are mandatory. The reporting through only one mode- either self-reporting or physical reporting at the institution—is not sufficient to retain the allotted seat.
The classes will commence on August 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live: Login credentials needed
EAPCET Hall Ticket No
Date of birth
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live: How to check seat allotment result?
Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login credentials and the seat allotment result will be displayed.
The seat allotment result can be checked and downloaded.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
