Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / AP EAPCET allotment results out, here's how to check

AP EAPCET allotment results out, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 23, 2023 05:07 PM IST

APSCHE has announced EAMCET allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

AP EAPCET or EAMCET seat allotment results have been declared. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced EAMCET allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 live updates.

Direct link for AP EAMCET allotment results

How to check AP EAMCET seat allotment results 2023

  1. Go to sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
  2. Open the link for allotment results. It has been provided above as well.
  3. If required, key in your credentials.
  4. Check your allotment status.

AP EAPCET allotment results out, here's how to check

As per the EAMCET counselling schedule, candidates have to join or self report at the allotted institution between August 31. Institutes will begin classes for the new batches August 31 onwards.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) conductsAP EAMCET for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.

For further information check the counselling website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ap eamcet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP