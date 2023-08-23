AP EAPCET or EAMCET seat allotment results have been declared. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced EAMCET allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 live updates.

How to check AP EAMCET seat allotment results 2023

Go to sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Open the link for allotment results. It has been provided above as well. If required, key in your credentials. Check your allotment status.

AP EAPCET allotment results out, here's how to check

As per the EAMCET counselling schedule, candidates have to join or self report at the allotted institution between August 31. Institutes will begin classes for the new batches August 31 onwards.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) conductsAP EAMCET for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.

For further information check the counselling website.

