AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2023 Live: EAPCET seat allotment result today
AP EAMCET/EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Seat allotment results for the first round of AP EAMCET or EAPCET counselling 2023 will be announced today, August 23. Candidates can check it on sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, when announced. The direct link will be shared here, once available.
As per the counselling schedule, next, selected candidates are required to self-report for admission at colleges from August 23 to 31 and classes for the new batch will begin on August 31.
- Aug 23, 2023 09:29 AM IST
AP EAPCET allotment result today. What's next?
- Aug 23, 2023 08:51 AM IST
AP EAPCET allotment result will be published on sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
- Aug 23, 2023 08:48 AM IST
