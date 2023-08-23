News / Education / Admissions / AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2023 Live: EAPCET seat allotment result today
AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2023 Live: EAPCET seat allotment result today

Aug 23, 2023 09:29 AM IST
AP EAMCET/EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check it on sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, when announced.

AP EAMCET/EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Seat allotment results for the first round of AP EAMCET or EAPCET counselling 2023 will be announced today, August 23. Candidates can check it on sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, when announced. The direct link will be shared here, once available. 

As per the counselling schedule, next, selected candidates are required to self-report for admission at colleges from August 23 to 31 and classes for the new batch will begin on August 31. 

When available, the link to check AP EAMCET allotment results will be shared here. Follow this blog for all the latest updates. 

  • Aug 23, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    AP EAPCET allotment result today. What's next?

    After allotment results, candidates have to report for admission between August 23 and 31. Classes for this batch will begin on August 31. 

  • Aug 23, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    AP EAMCT result 2023: Where to check allotment results? 

    AP EAPCET allotment result will be published on sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. 

  • Aug 23, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    AP EAMCET/EAPCET allotment results today

    APSCHE is going to announce EAMCET/EAPCET seat allotment results today, August 23. 

