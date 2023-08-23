AP EAPCET Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result today

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce seat allotment results of the AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2023 counselling today, August 23. Candidates who have applied for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at institutes of the state through EAMCET can check seat allotment results on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 live updates. AP EAPCET round 1 allotment result today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

After allotment results are out, selected candidates will have to self report at colleges from August 23 to 31.

Classes will begin on August 31.

How to check AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023

First, go to sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Now, open the allotment result link. Enter your login details. Submit. Check your EAPCET seat allotment results.

AP EAMCET is held at state-level for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses offered by participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) conducts the exam on behalf of the APSCHE.

