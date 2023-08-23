News / Education / Admissions / AP EAMCET seat allotment results out, direct link here

AP EAMCET seat allotment results out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 23, 2023 05:04 PM IST

AP EAMCET seat allotment results has been released. The direct link is given below.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday announced seat allotment results of the Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy common entrance test. Candidates who have applied for AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 can check allotment results on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET or use the link given below. AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 live updates.

Next, these selected candidates are required to join/self report at the allotted institutions. This can be done from August 23 to 31. Classes for the fresh batch admitted through EAPCET will begin on August 31.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET/EAPCET allotment result 2023

AP EAMCET is for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) conducts the exam on behalf of the APSCHE.

AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023: Steps to check it

Go to the official website, sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Now, open the seat allotment result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check your EAPCET seat allotment results.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
