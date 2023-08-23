Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday announced seat allotment results of the Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy common entrance test. Candidates who have applied for AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 can check allotment results on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET or use the link given below. AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 live updates. AP EAMCET seat allotment results out, direct link here

Next, these selected candidates are required to join/self report at the allotted institutions. This can be done from August 23 to 31. Classes for the fresh batch admitted through EAPCET will begin on August 31.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET/EAPCET allotment result 2023

AP EAMCET is for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) conducts the exam on behalf of the APSCHE.

AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023: Steps to check it

Go to the official website, sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Now, open the seat allotment result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check your EAPCET seat allotment results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here