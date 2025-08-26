Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Last day to register for Phase 1 today, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 10:34 am IST

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: The window to register for Phase 1 counselling will close today. Candidates can apply via the direct link given below. 

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will be closing the window to register for AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges must do so on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com before registration ends.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Registration window for Phase 1 closes today. (Hindustan Times/representative image)
AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Registration window for Phase 1 closes today. (Hindustan Times/representative image)

Only candidates who have passed out from Board of Intermediate, AP or other recognised Boards can apply for AP OAMDC Counselling 2025.

Also read: "Confident that exams will be conducted smoothly in future": SSC Chairman

To apply, General category candidates have to pay Rs.400 as application fee, Backward Class category candidates should pay 300, and Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe are required to pay Rs. 200.

The fee can be paid online by credit card/UPI Payments/debit card/ (or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link available in the official website.

As per the official schedule, the Special Category Verification will also be done till August 26, 2025, and candidates can exercise web options till August 28, 2025.

Also read: "I, too, will be in competition...": Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's inspirational message to children

The change of web options can be done till August 29, 2025, and Seat Allotment results will be displayed on August 31, 2025.

Classes are scheduled to commence from September 1, 2025.

Also read: SBI Clerk registration for 6,000+ vacancies ends today, apply at sbi.co.in

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for AP OAMDC by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com.
  2. On the home page, click on the New Registration link.
  3. Enter the required details and submit.
  4. Provide all necessary details as asked, and click on register.
  5. Fill in the application form, upload documents, and make the payment of application fee.
  6. Verify the details and submit the application form.
  7. Download the confirmation page.
  8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Last day to register for Phase 1 today, direct link to apply here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On