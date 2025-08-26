AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Last day to register for Phase 1 today, direct link to apply here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will be closing the window to register for AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges must do so on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com before registration ends. AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Registration window for Phase 1 closes today. (Hindustan Times/representative image)

Only candidates who have passed out from Board of Intermediate, AP or other recognised Boards can apply for AP OAMDC Counselling 2025.

To apply, General category candidates have to pay Rs.400 as application fee, Backward Class category candidates should pay ₹300, and Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe are required to pay Rs. 200.

The fee can be paid online by credit card/UPI Payments/debit card/ (or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link available in the official website.

As per the official schedule, the Special Category Verification will also be done till August 26, 2025, and candidates can exercise web options till August 28, 2025.

The change of web options can be done till August 29, 2025, and Seat Allotment results will be displayed on August 31, 2025.

Classes are scheduled to commence from September 1, 2025.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for AP OAMDC by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com. On the home page, click on the New Registration link. Enter the required details and submit. Provide all necessary details as asked, and click on register. Fill in the application form, upload documents, and make the payment of application fee. Verify the details and submit the application form. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.