SBI Clerk registration for 6,000+ vacancies ends today, apply at sbi.co.in

The online registration process for State Bank of India's Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (also called SBI Clerk) recruitment will end today, August 26. Interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk recruitment on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The bank is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies ( both regular and backlog combined).

To apply for SBI Clerk, candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old on April 1, 2025. In other words, candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both days inclusive).

Age relaxation as per rules will be given to the reserved category candidates.

They must hold a graduation degree in any discipline or its equivalent qualification. Integrated dual degree candidates who pass the dual degree on or before December 31, 2025, can also apply.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can apply provisionally. If selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2025.

The SBI Clerk selection will be done through an online preliminary and mains examination and a language test.

The SBI Clerk prelims exam will be based on objective-type questions for 100 marks. Candidates need to attempt the exam within one hour.

In the Mains round, there will be 190 questions carrying 200 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

There will also be a ‘Local Language Proficiency Test’ after the Mains examination for provisionally selected candidates who did not study (in class 10th or 12th) a specified local language of the state they have applied for.

General, EWS and OBC candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹750. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, XS and DXS category candidates.