SBI Clerk registration ends on August 26, submit forms at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application window for its Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (also called SBI Clerk) recruitment on August 26. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet for SBI Clerk 2026 can submit their forms on the official website, sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk registration ends on August 26(REUTERS)

This recruitment drive will fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies (regular and backlog) at the bank.

SBI Clerk eligibility criteria

Candidates should be at least 20 and not more than 28 years old on April 1, 2025. This means candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both days inclusive).

Age relaxation as per rules will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

In terms of educational qualifications, candidates need at least a graduation degree in any discipline or any equivalent qualification. Candidates with integrated dual degrees should ensure that the date of passing the dual degree is on or before December 31, 2025.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply provisionally. If selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2025.

SBI Clerk selection process

The selection process will consist of an online Preliminary and Main exam and the test of the specified, opted local language.

The Preliminary exam will have objective-type questions for 100 marks. The duration will be 1 hour.

The Mains examination will have 190 questions for 200 marks. The SBI Clerk Mains exam duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Local Language Proficiency Test: After the Mains examination, those candidates who did not study (in class 10th or 12th) a specified local language of the state applied and have been provisionally selected must appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT).

The SBI Clerk application fee is ₹750 for general, OBC and EWS candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, XS and DXS category candidates.