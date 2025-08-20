SBI Clerk registration ends soon, apply before last date at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) will close online registrations for Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (also called SBI Clerk) soon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk 2026 on the official website, sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk registration ends soon(Shutterstock)

The application deadline is August 26, but candidates are advised to apply before the last date to avoid any website-related issues.

This recruitment drive is for 6589 Junior Associate vacancies (regular and backlog) at the bank.

Candidates who are between 20 and 28 years old on April 1, 2025 can apply for this recruitment drive.

In other words, they must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both days inclusive). Reserved category candidates are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules.

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university and those with an equivalent qualification can apply for this recruitment drive.

Candidates with integrated dual degrees should ensure that the date of passing the dual degree is on or before December 31, 2025.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply provisionally. If provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2025.

The selection process will have Preliminary and Main exams and the test of the specified, opted local language.

Preliminary examination: The SBI Clerk prelims exam will have objective-type questions for 100 marks, and the duration will be 1 hour.

Mains examination: The Mains examination will be for 190 questions and 200 marks, and the duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Local Language Proficiency Test: After the Mains examination, provisionally selected candidates who did not study (in class 10th or 12th) a specified local language of the state applied to will have to appear in the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT).

The application fee is ₹750 for general, OBC and EWS candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, XS and DXS category candidates.