SBI Clerk Recruitment: SBI hires 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience

PTI |
Jun 12, 2025 04:30 PM IST

The recruitment aims to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, SBI said.

 State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at bank's branches across the country.

State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at bank's branches across the country.. (HT File)
The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, SBI said in a statement.

The selection process commenced with preliminary examinations held in February and March 2025 and the main examinations conducted in April 2025, it said.

Following a rigorous and transparent evaluation, 13,455 candidates have been selected for appointment, it said.

Speaking on the announcement, SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank's total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers.

"As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements," he said.

SBI, the employer to over 2,36,000 employees, remains committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals, it said.

