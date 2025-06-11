SBI Clerk Final Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check result here

State Bank of India has declared SBI Clerk Final Result 2025 on June 11, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Associate main examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live Updates SBI Clerk Final Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check result

Those candidates who have passed the exam are provisional selected for appointment. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SBI Clerk Final Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI Clerk Final Result 2025 link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test (Main Examination).

The SBI Clerk Main Exam 2025 was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.The exam consisted of 190 questions, carrying a maximum mark of 200. Questions were asked from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across the country through this recruitment drive. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.