SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download Junior Associate Mains score when released

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check streps to download Junior Associate results when out (File image)

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live Updates: The State Bank of India is expected to soon release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains exams will be able to download their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in....Read More

The bank has so far not announced the result date and time.

The SBI Clerk Main Exam 2025 was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. The exam consisted of 190 questions, carrying a maximum mark of 200.

Questions were asked from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

There was negative marking too. 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Meanwhile, the SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025 for Ladakh UT including Leh and Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle) have been declared.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across the country through this recruitment drive.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to download

Candidates can check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in On the home page, click on the careers tab, and then on current openings section Click on the Junior Associates tab Open the Mains exam result link Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check and download the SBI Clerk Mains result.

