HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Last date to register today for Group C posts, apply at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for HSSC CET Recruitment 2025 on June 12, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Last date to register today for Group C posts

The last date to deposit fee online is June 14, 2025.

The examination date have not been announced yet. The exam question paper shall be of the level of Senior Secondary Education i.e. 10+2 level except for the subjects of Hindi and English, wherefor the level shall be of Matriculation.

A total of 100 multiple choice questions will be asked for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour 45 minutes. All questions shall be compulsory. Question paper shall be Bilingual (English & Hindi) and an offline (OMR based) written examination will be held.

The minimum educational qualification for eligibility to appear in CET for Group C posts is 10+2/equivalent or Matric with additional qualification.

The candidate's age limit should be 18 as of the closing date and 42 as of the closing date of registration.

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.