Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 posts at bstc.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 10, 2025 11:34 AM IST

Bihar BSTC will recruit for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 11389 posts at bstc.bihar.gov.in. 

Bihar Technical Service Commission has invited applications for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the BSTC's official website, bstc.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 11389 posts in the organisation.

Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 posts, direct link here
Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 posts, direct link here

The registration process started on June 7 and will end on June 13, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be above 21 years and below 37 years for UR, 40 years for UR Female, OBC and 42 years for SC/ST category candidates.

Application Fee

1. General Category / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class / Economically Weaker Section: Rs. 600/-

2. Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Permanent Resident of Bihar State): Rs. 150/-

3. Female Candidates of Reserved / Unreserved Category (Permanent Resident of Bihar State): Rs. 150/-

4. Candidates from outside the state, irrespective of their category, be it male or female: Rs. 600/-.

The application fee will be deposited by the candidates through online mode only through debit card/credit card/internet banking/UPI, and a copy of the receipt will be kept safe with the applicant. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSTC.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
