SBI Clerk registration begins for 6589 vacancies, link to apply at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (also called SBI Clerk). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk 2026 on the official website, sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk registration begins for 6589 vacancies(Official website, screenshot)

This recruitment drive will fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies (regular and backlog) at the bank.

The last date to apply is August 26.

SBI Clerk eligibility criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 20 and 28 years old on April 1, 2025. This means candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both days inclusive). Reserved category candidates are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as per rules.

Candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification. Those with integrated dual degrees should ensure that the date of passing the dual degree is on or before December 31, 2025.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2025.

SBI Clerk selection process

The selection process will consist of online tests (Preliminary and Main exam) and the test of the specified, opted local language.

Preliminary examination: The online preliminary exam will have objective-type questions for 100 marks and the duration will be 1 hour.

Mains examination: The online Mains examination will have 190 questions for 200 marks and the duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Local Language Proficiency Test: After the Mains examination, provisionally selected candidates who did not study (in class 10th or 12th) a specified local language of the state applied will have to appear in the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). It will be for 20 marks.

The SBI Clerk application fee is ₹750 for general, OBC and EWS candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, XS and DXS category candidates.

For more details, candidates can read the notification here.