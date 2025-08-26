"I, too, will be in competition...": Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's inspirational message to children

Sharing an inspirational message to the children about Indian space programs, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently completed a historic mission to the International Space Station, on Monday, said that India is currently witnessing a "golden period" in space exploration, adding that children of current generation would be ready by 2040 as country aims to send a human on the moon by 2040. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

Addressing the gathering at his felicitation ceremony in Lucknow, Shukla said, "I have a message for the children sitting at the back. We will send a human in the Gaganyaan mission, Bharatiya Antariksh Station will be built, and in 2040, someone will definitely go to the moon. You will be ready by then. I am not going anywhere; I, too, will be in the competition. I think this is our golden period for our country, for space exploration."

Shukla appreciated the warm response he received from the people here following the success of his space mission. The felicitation ceremony was organised by the UP government.

"Since 7.30-8 am this morning, after I reached Lucknow, I think I must have posed for over 2000 selfies. I understood the meaning of 'muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein hain' today," said IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on a lighter note.

Shukla further highlighted that doors to micro-gravity research have now been opened after the conduct of successful experiments in the mission.

"The biggest achievement of these experiments was not their scientific accomplishment, not the data, but the doors to micro-gravity research that have now been opened," he added.

Group Captain further said that soon, people will start talking about ISRO instead of NASA, and this aspect will soon turn into a reality.

"Until two years ago, we had nothing called 'National Space Day'. We have been celebrating 'National Space Day' for the last two years. But with the excitement and enthusiasm I saw for the National Space Day this time, I am confident and, just like the Deputy CM said, that in the time to come, people will talk about ISRO and not NASA. This is not just a dream, but something that will turn into reality in some time," Shukla said.

On the occasion, ISRO chairman V Narayanan highlighted the growth trajectory of India, sending foriegn satellites into space through Indian rockets.

"In the next three months, we will launch a 6,500 kg US communication satellite from India purely on a commercial basis from an Indian rocket...That is the type of growth we have done," the ISRO chief said.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have even donated a communication satellite to South Asian countries. So far, 433 satellites of 34 foreign countries and 132 Indian satellites have been launched, out of which 93 per cent of the satellites were launched in the last 10 years," he added.

V Narayanan also pointed out that an ISRO team detected the flaw at Kennedy Space Centre during the launch of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission.

"Originally, the mission was to be done on the 11th June, but on the 10th morning, we found an oxygen leak in the rocket. We fixed the issue and later launched successfully without any compromise on safety. Without this correction, the mission would have catastrophic failure," he said.

He also added that the country was once again united, similar to the one during the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission in 2023.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, after Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the South Pole of the moon, the entire country was united, and it happened again when Shubhanshu Shukla successfully went to space and came back," he said.

On the occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it was a great fortune that someone who got the opportunity to go in space after four decades was born and raised in Lucknow.

"After 4 decades, India received the opportunity for one of its own to go into space. It is our great fortune that this opportunity was received by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was born and brought up in Lucknow," CM said.

"I was having discussions with Shubhanshu Shukla and the ISRO chief. Everyone is affected by climate change. This is affecting the crop cycle. There is also the loss of life and property due to lightning, flooding, and inadequate disaster management. Utilising this field would not only enable us to mitigate disasters but also play a significant role in increasing farmers' income. We now have an opportunity in the form of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla," he added.

Chief Minister further said that India has rapidly moved ahead in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"PM has spoken of STEM Education. Opportunities for those youth who want to build a career in these fields, the necessities for those opportunities, how space technology can pave new paths to development and how challenges of the future can be easily faced - India has swiftly moved ahead in this direction in these 11 years," he said.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla arrived at his hometown Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, where he was welcomed amid a huge uproar from children and supporters. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak received Shukla at the Lucknow Airport.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently completed the historic mission to the International Space Station as part of the crew in the Axiom 4 Mission.

Students welcomed Group Captain Shukla to his hometown in Lucknow by waving the tricolour. Children showed enthusiasm and cheered for Shukla during the road show. He also attended the felicitation ceremony at the City Montessori School in Gomtinagar.

Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi on August 17. He was a part of NASA's Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, on June 25. He became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space.