Shubhanshu Shukla in Lucknow: ‘Humara Beta Shux’ gets heroic welcome in hometown; asks future astronauts to “dream big”

Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla received a rousing welcome as he arrived in his hometown, Lucknow, on Monday morning. Shubhanshu Shukla with family members and school official during the welcome rally in Lucknow(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Mild rain and humid conditions could not dampen the spirits of school students as they waited to welcome the national hero from the airport to the City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar Extension branch. Shubhanshu was welcomed with garlands, flower petals, greeting placards, and loud slogans.

Shubhanshu Shukla with family members and school official at City Montessori School in Lucknow(Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT )

Many students were spotted sporting astronaut jackets. On top of a specially decorated van, ‘Humara Beta Shux’—accompanied by his wife Kamna, son Priyansh, parents, and school officials—was greeted by the welcome team.

Later, in his address, he said, “I was very tired, but then I saw you kids on the road – sweating, smiling, and so excited – that all my tiredness just went away. I remember there was a time (at CMS) when I used to stand in the parade holding a flag; I never liked it… I used to be very disgusted…but I saw your excited, smiling faces. So, thank you so much!”

Students welcome Shubhanshu Shukla(Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT)

A series of cultural programmes were held at his alma mater. The event started with a welcome dance by students to ‘Swagat hai, aapka swagat hai’. Thereafter, students enacted the ‘Story of Shux’, which left family members teary-eyed. Soon, Shux and his family were greeted on stage. A video on his journey was also screened, which was followed by the felicitation of Shux, his wife Kamna, and son Priyansh.

Shubhanshu Shukla signing autographs for students.(Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT)

Surprise video messages from India's first man in space, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, and Gaganyaan astronaut Group Captain Angad Pratap, were played.

Shubhanshu also took questions from some students and inspired them to “dream big and don’t be afraid of failure, as it is a process of learning”.

Shubhanshu Shukla and others singing CMS songs(Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

The event concluded with an all-religion prayer, CMS songs, and a photo session. CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi, in the presence of school chairman Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, proposed the vote of thanks.