Shubhanshu Shukla receives roaring welcome in Lucknow

Shukla arrived at Lucknow Airport earlier on Monday amid a huge uproar by children and supporters. The astronaut was welcomed by his family and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Pathak said that the Uttar Pradesh government has organised an event to honour Group Captain Shukla.

Afterwards, Shukla was reportedly headed to City Montessori School in Gomtinagar for a felicitation ceremony. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several other prominent leaders, will also be present at the event, read a press release.

“Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival. Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love,” Pathak said.

An accomplished Indian Air Force pilot, Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the ISS.

On board the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax‑4)'s Dragon spacecraft, group captain Shubhanshu Shukla left for International Space Station (ISS), from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 26.

Describing Shukla as a symbol of courage and dedication, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Your achievement is a proud symbol of courage, dedication, and commitment to science. Today, every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, feels honoured.”

Earlier on Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh felicitated Shukla and his colleagues, group captain P V Nair, group captain Ajit Krishnan and group captain Angad Pratap.

Shukla also reportedly lauded the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, stating that the learning from the "big achievement" will pave the way for executing future missions of the country.

He expressed happiness after being felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and mentioned that India is on its journey of a human space flight- Mission Gaganyaan, Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and eventually, landing on the moon.

“Raksha Mantri felicitated me, and I think this mission is a big achievement for our country, and it happened at the right time. India is on its journey of a human space flight- Mission Gaganyaan, Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and eventually, landing on the moon,” Shukla added.

