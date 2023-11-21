Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for special stray round releasing today

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for special stray round releasing today

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 21, 2023 08:31 AM IST

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for special stray round will be released today.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC will release AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for special stray round on November 21, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for special stray round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for special stray round releasing today

The provisional seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET UG has already been released and is available on the website. The final result will be announced today.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Those candidates who will acquire a seat can report to the allotted institutes from November 22 to November 27, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given here.

  • Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Conduction of Stray Vacancy Round by the Deemed Universities will be done from November 22 to November 27, 2023. The last date of admission in ASU&H-UG courses for the A.Y 2023-24 is November 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet admissions
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP