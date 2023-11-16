AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for special stray round begins at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has started the registration process for the special stray round on November 16, 2023. Candidates who want to register and fill choices for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling can do it through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for special stray round begin(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The last date for registration and choice filling is till November 19, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done on November 20, 2023, and the result will be announced on November 21, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from November 22 to November 27, 2023.

All those candidates who want to apply for the special stray round can do it by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on special stray round registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Conduction of Stray Vacancy Round by the Deemed Universities will be done from November 22 to November 27, 2023. The last date of admission in ASU&H-UG courses for the A.Y 2023-24 is November 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.