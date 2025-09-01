AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2025: Round 1 registration ends today at aaccc.gov.in

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close registrations for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2025 for all India quota seats today, September 1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AACCC counselling on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2025: Round 1 registration ends today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The application window is open till 2 pm and the fee payment window is open till 5 pm.

The choice filling facility will end at 11:55 pm. Candidates can lock their filled choices between 2 pm and 11:55 pm.

AACCC counselling is for admission to all India quota (AIQ) seats of BAMS/BSMS /BUMS/ BHMS under Govt. /Govt. Aided/ Central Universities (CU)/National Institutes (NI)/Deemed University (DU) and of B. Pharm(Ay) Seats under ITRA, Jamnagar.

The committe will announce seat allotment results for the first round on September 4. Selected candidates will be required to report at the allotted institutions between September 5 and 12, 2025.

Details of the joined candidates will be verified between September 13 and 14.

AACCC or AYUSH NEET UG counselling will be done in three rounds of AYUSH NEET UG counselling, followed by stray vacancy rounds. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for further information.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration fee

Counselling type Category of the candidate Counselling fee AIQ-Govt.-college AIQ-Govt.Aided-college Central University/National Institute (CU/NI) UR/EWS/OBC-NCL ₹ 1000 SC/ ST/ PwBD ₹ 500 Deemed University All categories ₹ 5000 Prev Next

AACCC said thatwhile registering, candidates need to use the same mobile number/ email ID they submitted during registration for the NEET UG 2025 examination.

Candidates should ensure that all the information filled in during the online registration/application form is correct and factual. The data entered by them during NEET UG will be pre-populated, and will be used for AACCC-counselling purposes.

All admissions will be made online. Candidates need to ask for an online-generated provisional admission letter at the time of physical reporting at the allotted institute to ensure that the college has admitted them through online mode, AACCC said.