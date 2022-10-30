CSAB 2022 round 1 special counselling result out on csab.nic.in, direct link

CSAB Seat Allotment Result 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board has announced seat allotment result for the 1st special round of CSAB counselling 2022. The result is available on https://csab.nic.in/csab-special/. CSAB counselling result live updates.

This counselling process is for leftover seats under the NIT+ system after JoSAA counselling. Based on seat allotment result, admission will be given to NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other government funded technical institutions.

Selected candidates will have to exercise willingness to participate in the counselling process through freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw or exit between October 30 and November 1 (5 pm).

Candidates are also required to report online by paying the admission fee and uploading documents during this period.

Direct link to check CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022

How to check CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022

Go to csab.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 result.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Submit and view result.

