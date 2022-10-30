CSAB Counselling 2022 Live: Special round 1 seat allotment result releasing soon

The special round 1 allotment result will be released by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) today, October 30. The results of the special round allotment can be accessed on the CSAB.nic.in by candidates who registered in the CSAB 2022 counselling. The CSAB special round 1 allotment result will be available at 5 pm.

The process of exercising the three options—float, freeze, and slide—begins at 5 p.m. today; the deadline to accept a seat and submit documentation is November 1. Last day to respond to the queries of Document Verifying Officer (CSAB Special Round-I) is November 2.

The results of the special round 2 seat allocation for the CSAB will be released on November 3.