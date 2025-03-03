Develop leadership and management expertise with IIM Lucknow’s Executive Programme in Healthcare Management, join today

India’s healthcare landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by both private investment and government initiatives. While public healthcare infrastructure is being strengthened, private hospitals are expanding advanced treatments, making quality care more accessible. Advance your career with IIM Lucknow’s Executive Programme in Healthcare Management.

This sector’s growth is remarkable. According to IBEF, India's healthcare market—valued at US$ 110 billion in 2016—is projected to soar to US$ 638 billion by 2025. With such rapid expansion comes an increasing demand for skilled leadership to ensure efficient management, innovation, and accessibility in both public and private healthcare.

Strong leadership plays a crucial role in navigating industry challenges, streamlining operations, and enhancing patient outcomes. To meet this demand, specialised training in healthcare management has become essential.

IIM Lucknow’s Executive Programme in Healthcare Management is designed to equip professionals with the expertise needed to tackle industry complexities. Enrolling in this programme offers significant career advantages, including access to high-quality education, enhanced marketability, and better job opportunities. Moreover, learning from IIM Lucknow’s world-class faculty provides strategic insights and practical knowledge, giving professionals a competitive edge in the evolving healthcare sector.

Programme Highlights

The IIM Lucknow Executive Programme in Healthcare Management offers a comprehensive learning experience, combining strategic insights with practical applications. Designed to enhance professional expertise, it equips participants with the skills needed to navigate industry challenges and gain a competitive edge in the healthcare sector.

100% live online lectures: This feature offers real-time interaction, expert guidance and flexibility, making learning engaging, accessible, and convenient for busy professionals seeking career growth.

Globally renowned faculty: Learning from IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts ensures top-tier knowledge, real-world insights, and practical skills, making this programme highly valuable for career growth.

Comprehensive curriculum: The curriculum covers healthcare dynamics, leadership, people management, and organisational development among many other topics. It equips professionals with key skills to tackle industry challenges, foster innovation, and make strategic decisions for career advancement.

Capstone project guided by IIM Lucknow faculty: This programme’s Capstone Project offers hands-on experience, expert mentorship, and practical insights, helping professionals apply their learning to real-world healthcare challenges. Learners will apply their knowledge by choosing a topic or problem statement from their current or previous organisation.

IIM Lucknow Executive Education Alumni Status: Being part of this exclusive club boosts credibility. It offers networking opportunities, industry recognition, and lifelong learning. This association with IIML’s alumni network strengthens career prospects and keeps professionals connected to a prestigious academic community.

Peer-to-peer learning opportunities during live-online sessions and campus chapter: This method of learning fosters collaboration and encourages knowledge sharing, diverse perspectives, and networking. Live sessions and campus chapters create interactive discussions, ensuring professional growth.

The campus chapter (two days): The two-day immersion at IIML campus offers hands-on learning. It provides faculty interactions, networking opportunities, and real-world insights. This experience deepens understanding and strengthens professional connections.

Learning Outcomes

By the end of the IIM Lucknow Executive Programme in Healthcare Management, professionals will achieve significant career growth. They will gain deep insights into healthcare dynamics, leadership, and organisational development while building agility, collaboration, and cultural adaptability. Mastering key areas such as healthcare supply chains, finance, and marketing, they will also explore digital transformation, analytics, and design thinking to drive innovation and business success.

Who is this programme for?

This programme is ideal for mid to senior professionals in healthcare and allied industries seeking to enhance strategic leadership and analytical skills for global opportunities. It benefits healthcare practitioners aiming to develop management skills, improve decision-making, and step into executive roles. Senior consultants and healthcare entrepreneurs can also leverage it to drive innovation and business growth.

Programme Details

STARTS ON: March 29, 2025

DURATION: 11 Months

PROGRAMME FEE: ₹3,19,000

ELIGIBILITY: Any Graduate/Diploma holder with minimum 5 years of work experience

In conclusion, this programme equips professionals with vital healthcare management skills. It strengthens leadership, sharpens decision-making, and enhances adaptability, opening new career opportunities in the evolving healthcare industry.