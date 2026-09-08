Dream of IIT Madras without JEE? Class 12 students can apply for non-campus BS degree programs

Are you a Class 12 student who wants to earn an IIT degree without appearing for the JEE exam? If yes, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is offering an opportunity to study non-campus BS degree programs.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in Chennai. (PTI)

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The programs are designed to give students access to IIT Madras’ academic offerings without requiring them to relocate to the institute’s campus. Depending on the programme, students can continue their studies alongside other academic or professional commitments.

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IIT Madras offers BS programmes in areas including Data Science and Applications, Electronic Systems, Management and Data Science, and Aeronautics and Space Technology.

What is the admission process?

IIT gives two paths for applications with and without JEE scores.

• Admission without JEE: Candidates must go through a structured and self-contained 4-week Qualifier Process, which includes recorded lectures, live interactive sessions, and weekly assignments. Candidates who qualify are admitted. This process ensures a fair, transparent, and merit-based pathway without the need for external coaching.

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• Admission based on JEE: Students who have qualified for JEE Advanced in the current or previous year are eligible for direct admission.

To further widen access, admissions are offered three times a year in January, May, and September, giving learners multiple opportunities to begin their IIT journey at their convenience.

The BS programs use online and technology-enabled learning, with assessments and other academic requirements as specified by IIT Madras. Students may also have opportunities to earn different levels of academic credentials depending on their progress through the program.

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What will learners actually do in the program?

Learners in the program follow a structured yet flexible routine that focuses on learning, practice, interaction, and evaluation.

Lectures by IIT Faculty: The learners will learn through high-quality online lectures designed and taught by IIT Madras faculty. These lectures can be accessed anytime, allowing learners to study at their own pace while following a structured curriculum.

Assignments for Continuous Learning: Apply concepts through structured assignments that reinforce understanding and track progress. These ensure that learning is consistent and concepts are clearly understood.

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Doubt Clearing & Interactive Support: Learners will engage in live sessions and discussion forums to ask questions, clarify doubts, and interact with instructors and peers, creating a collaborative learning environment.

Quizzes & Proctored Exams Test: The understanding of learners will be assessed through quizzes and formal evaluations. In-person, proctored exams are conducted across India and select international centres to ensure fairness and maintain high academic standards.

The BS programmes use online and technology-enabled learning, with assessments and other academic requirements as specified by IIT Madras. Students may also have opportunities to earn different levels of academic credentials depending on their progress through the programme. The last date to apply for the September session is September 27, 2026.