DU PG 1st merit list 2023 today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG First Merit Allotment List 2023: University of Delhi is going to release the first merit or allotment list for postgraduate admissions today, August 17. Candidates who have applied for DU PG admission 2023 on the CSAS portal can check the merit list by logging into their dashboards on admission.uod.ac.in. The list is scheduled to be released at 5 pm.

DU PG 1st merit allotment list releasing today on admission.uod.ac.in (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

After the list is released, shortlisted candidates are required to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 17 and 4:59 pm on August 21.

The last date for making online payment of fee is August 22, 4:59 pm.

The second merit list for DU PG admissions will be issued on August 25 and the third list of CSAS along with supplementary quotas will be issued on September 4.

If seats remain vacant after the third list, DU will announce further admission rounds.

How to check DU PG 1st merit list 2023

Go to admission.uod.ac.in. Go to PG admissions. Login to your dashboard. Check the allocation result.