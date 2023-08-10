DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG 2nd Merit Allotment List 2023: The second allotment or merit list for undergraduate admissions at university of Delhi will be released today, August 10. The list will be released at 5 pm and candidates can check it by logging in to their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 live updates.

DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 releasing today on admission.uod.ac.in

The list of seats which remained vacant after the first round of admissions has been published. Candidates can check subject and college-wise number of seats available for the second admission round on the CSAS portal.

As per the list, most of the popular colleges have filled a majority of their seats in the first round of admissions. This year, DU has around 71,000 seats for undergraduate courses.

Steps to check DU UG 2nd merit list 2023

Go to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Now, login to your dashboard.

On the next page, check the CSAS round 2 allocation list.

As per the admission schedule, selected candidates can accept their seats between 5 pm on August 10 and 4:59 pm on August 13.

After that, colleges have to verify and approve the online applications by 4:59 pm on August 14.

The deadline to make payment of fee under the second round is August 15, 4:59 pm.