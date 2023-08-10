DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live: 2nd allotment list released at admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: The list has been released. Candidates can check it on official website.
DU UG 2nd Merit Allotment List 2023 Live Updates: University of Delhi has released the second merit or allotment list for undergraduate courses today, August 10. The list is available through candidate login on admission.uod.ac.in.
Direct link to check DU UG 2nd Merit Allotment List 2023
As per the DU UG admission schedule, selected candidates are required to accept seats for the second round of admissions by 4:59 pm on August 13. Colleges will verify and approve these applications by 4:59 pm on August 14. The deadline for fee payment is August 15, 4:59 pm.
- Aug 10, 2023 08:37 PM IST
DU UG 2nd merit list 2023: Important dates
- Aug 10, 2023 08:27 PM IST
Delhi University UG 2nd merit list 2023: Details
New allocations: 19038
Number of Candidate who have got their upgraded choice: 10104
Number of Candidates who freezed their seat: 17561
Number of candidates who opted for upgrade after the first round: 34174
Number of candidates who were retailed on their earlier allocation = 32,600
Number of candidates who retailed their allocations = 32,600
- Aug 10, 2023 08:25 PM IST
DU UG Admission 2023: 2nd merit list out
DU UG Admission 2023 second merit list has been released. The list is available through candidate login on admission.uod.ac.in.
- Aug 10, 2023 07:51 PM IST
DU Admission 2023: List of websites to check
admission.uod.ac.in
du.ac.in
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
- Aug 10, 2023 06:59 PM IST
DU UG Admission 2023: Admission fees to be paid
After the College approves, the candidate will have to pay the Admission Fee for the approved seat. The admission process will be treated as complete only after successful payment of the admission fee.
- Aug 10, 2023 06:21 PM IST
DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023: Not out yet
- Aug 10, 2023 05:49 PM IST
DU UG Merit List 2023: What if any activity is not done with the allocated seat?
Inactivity/no-action will be taken as non-acceptance to the Allocated Seat. It will be treated as a decline to the provisionally Allocated Seat and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of CSAS(UG)-2023.
- Aug 10, 2023 05:25 PM IST
Delhi University Admission for UG 2023: Where to check
The second allocation list will be available through the candidate dashboard on admission.uod.ac.in.
- Aug 10, 2023 05:13 PM IST
DU UG Admission 2023: What's next?
Candidates can accept the seats alloted in the second merit list from August 10 to August 13, 2023.
- Aug 10, 2023 05:00 PM IST
When can candidates check the DU UG 2nd allotment list
- Aug 10, 2023 04:51 PM IST
DU UG 2nd merit list 2023: How to check
- Visit the official site of Delhi University Admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.
- Click on login link and enter the required details.
- The second allotment merit list will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the allotment list and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Aug 10, 2023 04:38 PM IST
DU Admission 2023 for UG: Acceptance of seat is mandatory
Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, the candidate must 'Accept' the Allocated Seat before the last date/time specified for the given allocation round. The provision for acceptance of a particular Allocated Seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate.
- Aug 10, 2023 04:20 PM IST
DU UG Admission 2023: Other important dates
- Aug 10, 2023 03:55 PM IST
Delhi University Admission 2023: Academic session commences on August 16
The academic session for undergraduate programs for semester I, III, V and VII will commence on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
- Aug 10, 2023 03:04 PM IST
Delhi University UG 2nd list 2023: Releasing at 5 pm
- Aug 10, 2023 02:31 PM IST
DU UG Admissions 2023: What will college do after seat is accepted by candidates?
Once the candidate "Accept" the provisionally Allocated Seat, the concerned College will verify the eligibility and documents uploaded by the candidate online. The College will verify the following within the stipulated timeline:
1. Minimum Eligibility of the candidate.
2. Program-Specific Eligibility of the candidate.
3. Subject Mapping: Only those CUET(UG)-2023 Language and/ or Domain specific papers in which the
candidate has passed Class XII will be considered.
4. Validity and authenticity of Documents/Certificates submitted by the candidate
- Aug 10, 2023 01:46 PM IST
DU UG 2023 2nd merit list: Where to check
- Aug 10, 2023 12:56 PM IST
Delhi University UG 2nd merit list: Important dates
- Aug 10, 2023 12:12 PM IST
DU UG Admission 2023: What after allocation list is out?
On declaration of the allocation result/s, the candidate must login to his/her CSAS(UG)-2023 dashboard for acceptance of the allocated seat, if offered.
- Aug 10, 2023 10:44 AM IST
- Aug 10, 2023 09:56 AM IST
DU UG 2nd allotment list 2023: Where to check
- Aug 10, 2023 09:37 AM IST
DU UG merit list 2023 release time
- Aug 10, 2023 09:31 AM IST
DU UG 2nd merit list today
Delhi University's second merit or allotment list for undergraduate courses will be released today, August 10.