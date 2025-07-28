DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS 2nd allotment list today at 5 pm on admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi will release the second allotment list for undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System or CSAS today, July 28. Candidates who have applied for DU UG admission in the 2nd round will be able to check the 2nd allotment list at 5 pm on admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS 2nd allotment list will be released today(File Photo)

The university previously displayed the list of vacant seats for the second round. Candidates were allowed to re-arrange their preferences between July 24 (5 pm) and July 25 (4:59 pm).

After the 2nd seat allotment list is released, the shortlisted candidates need to accept their seats between 5 pm of July 28 and 4:59 pm of July 30.

Colleges will verify and approve the online applications by July 31.

The last date for candidates to pay their fee online is August 1 (4:59 pm).

The university may announce more rounds, subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any.

DU UG admission 2025: How to check 2nd allotment list

Go to the DU CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in. Open the UG admission portal. Log in to your dashboard. Check the allotment list.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the university's official website.