The University of Delhi has started the DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 registration process on July 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for admission to undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University CSAS Phase 2 registration begins at admission.uod.ac.in, link here(File Photo)

The last date to apply for CSAS Phase 2 is July 14, 2025. The preference submitted by the candidate will get auto-locked on the same date.

The correction window will close on July 11, 2025. The correction window is a one-time facility. They must open the form and do the corrections in a single attempt. The form once submitted will not re-open.

The simulated ranks will be declared on July 15, 2025. The preference change window will open on July 15 and will close on July 16, 2025. The first allocation list will be released on July 19, 2025.

In this phase, the candidates who had successfully completed the Phase-I must login to their dashboard to choose their preferred Programs and college combination, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

DU UG Admission 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee (if any).

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.