admissions
Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:39 AM IST

DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list releasing today, December 30, 2022. The list can be checked on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will release DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list on December 30, 2022. The seat allocation list when released will be available to candidates on the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can apply for the round from December 28 to December 29, 2022. The declaration of allocations on the dashboard will be December 30, 2022 and candidates can accept the allocated seat on December 30, 2022. Colleges can process the applications from December 30 to December 31, 2022 and last date for online payment of fees is till December 31, 2022.

DU UG Admissions 2022: How to check special spot round 2 seat allocation list

To check the seat allocation list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Friday, December 30, 2022
