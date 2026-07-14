DU UG admissions: Preference submissions rise to over 2.08 lakh after simulated ranks

More than 2.08 lakh aspirants have submitted their programme and college preferences for undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi, according to the latest data released on Monday.

Delhi University (File Photo)

The first CSAS allocation list is scheduled to be released on July 16.

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According to revised data released by the university after the correction window closed at 4.59 pm on Monday, a total of 2,08,043 candidates have submitted their preferences, as compared to 2,06,835 candidates before the release of the simulated ranks.

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The revised figures came after candidates were allowed to modify their choices following the release of simulated ranks at 5 pm on Sunday.

"Following the release of the simulated ranks, some students who had already registered but had not filled preferences have filled them now, as a result of which we have the revised data," DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 2,73,751 candidates had signed up on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, and 2,18,284 completed their registrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 2,73,751 candidates had signed up on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, and 2,18,284 completed their registrations. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the candidates who completed registration, 97,775 are male, and 1,20,509 are female, according to university data.

The second phase of the undergraduate admission process began on July 3 and concluded on July 11.

During this phase, candidates were required to map their CUET-UG 2026 subjects with the subjects studied in Class 12 and fill in their preferred programme and college combinations.

The simulated ranks, released on Sunday, enabled candidates to assess their likely position for seat allocation based on the preferences they had submitted.

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The university subsequently opened a correction window until Monday evening to allow applicants to reorder or modify their programme and college preferences before the first seat allocation.

Officials said the 10 most preferred programmes this year are BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA Programme (History and Political Science), BA (Hons) History, BSc (Hons) Zoology, BSc (Hons) Mathematics, BSc Programme (Life Science) and BA (Hons) Economics.

After the first CSAS allocation list is announced, candidates allotted seats will have to accept the allocation and complete admission formalities within the prescribed schedule.

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Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges are being conducted on the basis of CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria prescribed by the university.

The academic session is scheduled to start on July 28.