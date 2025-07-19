DU UG CSAS Allocation List 2025 Live: First cut off list releasing today, know where to check

DU UG CSAS Allocation List 2025 Live: The University of Delhi will release the DU UG CSAS Allocation List 2025 on July 19, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the first CSAS admission round can check the cut off and allocation list on the official website of Delhi University UG admission at admission.uod.ac.in....Read More

The first list will be available at 5 pm today.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from July 19 to July 21, 2025. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from July 19 to July 22, 2025. The last date for online payment of fee by candidates is till July 23, 2025.

The admissions to all Undergraduate Programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2025, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals.

Allocation and admission will be based only on the combination of Language/s, Domain Specific Subjects and/or General Aptitude Test (GAT) in which a candidate has appeared in CUET (UG) – 2025 as per the respective Program-Specific Eligibility. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.