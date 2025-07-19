DU UG CSAS Allocation List 2025 Live: First cut off list releasing today, know where to check
DU UG CSAS Allocation List 2025 Live: First allocation list releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates on list, cut off and other details.
DU UG CSAS Allocation List 2025 Live: The University of Delhi will release the DU UG CSAS Allocation List 2025 on July 19, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the first CSAS admission round can check the cut off and allocation list on the official website of Delhi University UG admission at admission.uod.ac.in....Read More
The first list will be available at 5 pm today.
Candidates can accept the allocated seat from July 19 to July 21, 2025. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from July 19 to July 22, 2025. The last date for online payment of fee by candidates is till July 23, 2025.
The admissions to all Undergraduate Programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2025, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals.
Allocation and admission will be based only on the combination of Language/s, Domain Specific Subjects and/or General Aptitude Test (GAT) in which a candidate has appeared in CUET (UG) – 2025 as per the respective Program-Specific Eligibility. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.
Number of candidates submitted preferences
This year a total of 239890 candidates have successfully submitted their preferences.
Website to check
admission.uod.ac.in
How to check first list?
1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.
2. Click on DU UG Admission CSAS allocation list available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and the cut off list and other details will be displayed.
5. Check the list and download it.
Know about allocation and admission
UG admissions to be based on CUET UG scores
Fee payment window to close on July 23
When will colleges verify and approve seats?
Accept allocated seats from today onwards
Where to check list?
Date and time
Date: July 19
Time: 5 pm