Future-proof your skillset, learn Data Science and Machine Learning from IIT Delhi's expert faculty. Enrol now!

According to Statista, the market size in the Machine Learning market is projected to reach US$90.97bn in 2025. The market size is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2031) of 31.72%, resulting in a market volume of US$475.00bn by 2031.

Data Science (DS) and Machine Learning (ML) are transforming the 21st century much like the internet did the last. They have changed how we work and live, making these skills essential for professionals. In today’s data-driven world, the ability to interpret and derive meaningful insights from large volumes of data is essential. It enables informed decision-making and fosters innovation. DS and ML help professionals ace this process.





Mastering DS and ML early can open remarkable career opportunities, accelerate growth and pave the way to leadership roles that might once have seemed beyond reach—making them vital tools for success in the modern world. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi offers a six-month Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning, which is an excellent pathway for professionals seeking to rapidly catch up in these vital fields. This course is highly valuable, not only for its top-tier curriculum but also because the prestige of an IIT qualification can significantly advance your career. Taught by faculty of the highest calibre, completing this programme is a win-win scenario across all dimensions, providing superior knowledge, practical real-world experience, strong brand recognition and a substantial career boost.

This live online programme provides professionals with a solid foundation in statistical methods and Machine Learning, offering practical experience in data handling, analysis, and visualisation to develop essential, job-ready skills.

Programme highlights Let us explore this programme in greater detail. Its key highlights and curriculum clearly demonstrate how mastering Data Science, Machine Learning and Generative AI can significantly enhance your professional growth.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn directly from the distinguished faculty of IIT Delhi, ranked as the #2 engineering institute in India by NIRF in its 2025 report.

The six-month programme combines high-impact live online sessions with real-world case studies for practical, hands-on learning.

Participants gain structured, industry-focussed insights while working with authentic data sets.

The curriculum covers key Data Science and Machine Learning concepts, along with Python, Deep Learning and Generative AI.

Learners benefit from rich peer-to-peer interaction and professional networking opportunities.

Multiple self-learning frameworks and a final capstone project provide real-world experience.

The programme concludes with an e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi, strengthening career growth. Curriculum in depth Gaining a clear understanding of the curriculum is essential, enabling you to make a well-informed decision about your professional development and upskilling journey. Let us explore how it helps.

Core modules : The curriculum includes six key areas: Data Science Essentials, Communicating Effectively with Data, Optimisation for Machine Learning, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Generative AI.

It reinforces skills via self-learning projects such as Evaluating Channel Effectiveness, Visualising Mutual Funds, Multi-objective Optimisation, and Predicting Customer Churn.

The programme culminates in a group capstone project. Students apply theoretical knowledge to solve a real-world problem, covering the entire project lifecycle from exploratory data analysis to model evaluation.

You will gain proficiency with industry-standard tools including Python, SQL, pandas, NumPy, Tableau and Generative AI frameworks.

Model building: Learn to create predictive models using advanced neural networks and time series forecasting methods.

Industry expertise: Gain a thorough understanding of industry best practices across core algorithms, including regression, clustering, decision trees and deep learning.

Technical mastery: Develop optimisation skills to reduce model errors and enhance predictive accuracy.

Practical skills: Acquire hands-on experience with machine learning algorithms, understanding both their real-world applications and the statistical principles that support them.

Programme details Programme starts: January 18, 2026

Duration: 6 months

Session timings: 3 hours/week Sunday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Programme fee: ₹1,50,000 (GST will be charged at checkout)

Eligibility: Graduates or Diploma holders (10+2+3) as of June 28, 2025 (Non-Students). Min 50% marks required in 12th Maths/Stats