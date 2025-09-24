Gain cutting-edge data skills for the future with IIM Calcutta’s Advanced Programme in Data Sciences

The question of what drives business today has been discussed for many years. In the past, factors like human, financial, and intellectual capital were essential for companies to grow and compete. However, with the rapid advancements of technology and the proliferation of data, the game has changed. Data, which was always present but underutilized, has emerged as a critical component in creating business value and decision-making. Transform your career with IIM Calcutta’s APDS. Gain expertise in data science, AI, and analytics for business impact.

According to McKinsey's latest report, by 2030, many companies will be approaching data ubiquity. This means data will be omnipresent, embedded in every aspect of business operations. Not only will employees have the latest data at their fingertips, but data will also be seamlessly integrated into systems, processes, channels, interactions, and decision points that drive automated actions with sufficient human oversight.

However, a recent Accenture/Qlik study of 9,000 employees highlights a significant challenge in achieving this vision, with 75% of respondents feeling unprepared to use data effectively and only 21% confident in their data literacy skills. Clearly, there is still work to be done in harnessing the full potential of data in organizations

To fill the gaps in data literacy and bring strategic focus, IIM Calcutta has created the Advanced Programme in Data Sciences (APDS). This 12-month live online programme equips professionals seeking to enter the data science field and experienced individuals looking to advance their data skills to unify, govern, and activate both structured and unstructured data to derive business value.

With its industry-relevant curriculum and pedagogy, APDS offers a comprehensive framework to master critical concepts of data science and gain skills in various tools and technologies needed to drive business outcomes through data-driven insights and informed decision-making.

Master the essentials of Data Science

Getting started with data science? It all begins with a solid foundation. APDS kicks off with three crucial modules that lay the groundwork for your data science journey. The programme will explore the Foundations of Data Science and Problem Solving, where participants will learn to approach complex problems with a data-driven mindset.

Next, they will dive into Mathematical Foundations for Data Science, covering the essential math concepts that power data science algorithms. Finally, Statistical Foundations for Data Science will equip participants with the statistical knowledge needed to extract insights from data.

Excel in data analysis and management

With a strong foundation in place, participants of APDS will dive deeper into data analysis and management through advanced modules. They'll master database management and data warehousing, efficiently storing and retrieving large datasets.

Additionally, they'll develop skills in data interpretation, visualisation, and analysis, extracting actionable insights from complex data. The programme also covers advanced statistical models for data analysis, equipping participants with the expertise to tackle complex problems and drive informed decision-making.

Thrive in data science in the AI era

The intersection of AI and data science is getting a lot of attention lately. APDS curriculum is evolving to keep pace with the times, focusing on newer technologies to make data analysis more efficient. The programme starts with AI/ML with Python, a crucial skill for building intelligent systems that can drive business decisions.

Participants will explore advanced econometrics with programming in R, applying statistical models to real-world problems, enabling them to extract insights from complex data. The curriculum further includes advanced topics such as text mining, IoT, deep learning, and Industry 4.0, along with software applications and tools like Tableau, Python, R, SPSS, Oracle SQL, and more. It also covers the critical aspects of big data storage and analytics, enabling the development of skills to efficiently store and analyze large datasets.

Experiential learning for working professionals

APDS is designed for working professionals with 3+ years of experience, particularly those handling data or aspiring to build a data science career. Upon completion, participants receive a certificate and Executive Education Alumni Status from IIMC.

The programme features a 10-day campus module (two visits of 5 days each), where they'll interact with faculty and peers, and work on a capstone project guided by IIMC expert faculty. Live online classes are held on Sundays and select Wednesdays on VCNow's platform, making it convenient for participants to fit the programme into their busy schedules.

Build the right data skills with APDS

Data is now widely regarded as the fourth factor of production, on par with land, labour, and capital. With the ecosystem to leverage data evolving rapidly, professionals who know the science and art of extracting, analyzing, interpreting insights, and using data to make informed decisions will thrive.

IIM Calcutta, renowned for its expertise in mathematics, statistics, and analytics, has been at the forefront of data science education. It was the first to launch a prestigious tri-institute PG Diploma in Business Analytics in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur and ISI Calcutta. Building on this legacy, the Advanced Programme in Data Sciences (APDS) offers a unique opportunity for professionals to acquire the skills needed to succeed in a data-driven economy.

For more information on eligibility requirements and the application process, visit the programme's website.