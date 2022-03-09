HSEE 2022 registration process begin at hsee.iitm.ac.in, check details here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has commenced the registration process of the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2022 from March 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HSEE at hsee.iitm.ac.in. The registration process will end on April 27.

Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE)2022 will be conducted on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon.

HSEE 2022 registration fee: The examination fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates is ₹1200. The examination fee for all other candidates is ₹2400 Additionally, service charges of the Bank will be ₹40.

Direct link to apply

HSEE 2022 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of HSEE at hsee.iitm.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link for HSEE.

Read the instruction and click on apply tab

Click on the Login Here under HSEE 2022- New Registration.

Register using email id and create a password.

Uploading the scanned Images of candidate's Photograph, Signature and Relevant Documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination or HSEE is a national level entrance test conducted every year by Indian Institute of Technology Madras for admission to the master programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the Institute. The test is conducted various cities across India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON