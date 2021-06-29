IGNOU launches MA in Astrology with early exit option

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched two years’ Master’s programme in Astrology (Jyotish). The course will be offered in Hindi and Sanskrit language. Candidates with bachelor’s degree or a higher degree from any recognized university are eligible to apply for this programme, the university said. Currently, admission is open for this programme.

The course is being offered by the school of humanities of the IGNOU. The school has recently launched another new programme, Master’s in Urdu language for graduates. The registration for this course is open.





In the first year of the course, students will be taught about Introduction of Indian Astrology, Principle Astrology and Time, Panchang and Muhurta, and Kundli Formation. The second year syllabus comprises astronomy, mathematics and eclipse perception and other chapters.

The university has provided an early exit option for this programme. Candidates can leave the course with a Postgraduate Diploma certificate after completing 40 credit points.

“The purpose of this course is to provide students with the practical life of human beings under Indian oriental science, from time knowledge, planetary motion, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse to the happenings in space based on the opinions of Indian sages,” the IGNOU has said.

“Along with providing special knowledge of the concept of astrological mathematics, theory and results in ancient India, students will be provided with complete knowledge of astrology through the study material of this program,” it has added.

