IGNOU launches MA in Urdu programme, admission begins online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:32 PM IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched Masters in Urdu programme under the School of Humanities. The admission process has begun for this newly launched course on the official website of the university, https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The duration of the course is 2 years.

The programme will be offered in January and July sessions. Currently, applications are being invited for admission to July 2021 session.

“The programme will expose learners to a wide range of Urdu Language and Literature. It would be helpful in developing a sound understanding of Urdu Literature and other literature as Arabic, Persian, English, Hindi and other New Literature. A good knowledge of reading comprehension and writing skill would be a pre-requisite for this programme,” the University has said.


Graduates and those with higher degree from a recognized university are eligible for this programme.

In the first year, students will be taught History of Urdu Language and Literature, Urdu Ghazal, Urdu Fiction, and Urdu Non-fiction. In the second year, there will be chapters on Urdu Nazm, Classical Urdu Poetry, Criticism and Research, and a special study of Meer Taqqi Meer and Mirza Ghalib.

Until now, IGNOU offered 3 years bachelor’s degree, six months certificate course and one year Diploma in Urdu language.

