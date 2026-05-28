IIM Indore's Advanced Programme in Corporate Strategy & Business Leadership for strategy, leadership and AI skills

Corporate strategy and business leadership are rapidly evolving with AI, reshaping decision-making, business vision and technology alignment. Leaders are increasingly using AI-driven insights to understand market trends, drive innovation and build future-ready organisations. Adapting to evolving business demands requires the right learning approach. IIM Indore’s Advanced Programme in Corporate Strategy & Business Leadership equips leaders with skills to anticipate change, harness AI capabilities and create sustainable competitive advantage in a dynamic business environment. IIM Indore's Advanced Programme in Corporate Strategy & Business Leadership: This programme builds strong strategy leadership skills. CEOs are prioritizing growth and see AI as defining the competitive landscape, according to the 2025 Gartner CEO and Senior Business Executive Survey. While this may sound similar to CEOs' bullish stance in last year’s survey, CEOs have undergone a pivotal shift in how they view AI over the past 12 months. Far from just a tool, CEOs now see AI as transformative for creating dynamic capacity in core areas of the organization, including for retooling operating models and people strategies. Making that work will require everyone - including members of the C-Suite - to increase their AI savviness.

KPMG (2025) reports that corporate leaders are increasingly adopting AI, with 65% of CEOs actively investing in it to drive business growth. The focus of these investments extends beyond efficiency, emphasising resilience, risk management and workforce transformation. AI is also being steadily integrated into long-term strategic planning, reflecting its growing role as a core driver of organisational strategy and future readiness. IIM Indore’s programme develops next-generation corporate strategy capabilities by equipping participants with AI-driven trend analytics, adaptive change management and smart portfolio management skills. It also strengthens business-technology alignment, enhances AI-powered business analytics, and builds strategic innovation leadership to enable effective decision-making in a rapidly evolving digital business environment.

Programme Highlights This programme will help you build next-generation corporate strategy capabilities , including AI-driven trend analysis, adaptive change management and smarter portfolio decisions.

next-generation corporate strategy capabilities It will enable you to better align business strategy with technology , supporting faster and more informed decision-making.

align business strategy with technology Participants will develop strong expertise in AI-powered business analytics , turning complex data into actionable strategic insights.

AI-powered business analytics The programme will explore modern approaches to digital transformation , including generative AI, machine learning and platform-based business models.

digital transformation It will strengthen your ability to lead strategic innovation , driving growth and long-term competitive advantage.

strategic innovation You will experience a blended learning journey with live online sessions, case discussions, assignments and applied learning.

blended learning journey Learning will be reinforced through real-world case studies and simulations that mirror actual business challenges.

real-world case studies and simulations The programme will include a capstone project , allowing you to apply strategic concepts to real organisational problems.

capstone project You will gain hands-on exposure to generative AI tools , prompt engineering and responsible AI practices in business contexts.

generative AI tools It will cover key strategic areas such as M&A, valuation, governance and corporate growth strategies .

M&A, valuation, governance and corporate growth strategies The programme will prepare you to navigate organisational change and transformation in a rapidly evolving business environment.

organisational change and transformation Designed for working professionals, it offers a flexible online format with weekend live sessions for convenience and continuity of learning .