IIM Raipur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FPSB India to launch an Executive Programme in Financial Planning. The programme will also include the globally recognised Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification through the Fast Track Pathway. The partnership has been introduced to help students and working professionals gain the skills needed for careers in the financial services sector.

IIM Raipur, FPSB India to introduce executive programme integrated with CFP certification

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The course will run for 11 months and will be offered in a blended learning format with both online and classroom sessions. This will make it easier for working professionals and fresh graduates to attend the programme. Along with financial planning, participants will also study management subjects and learn how financial decisions are made in real business situations. Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to earn the CFP certification while completing the course.

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According to the two organisations, the programme has been planned with a strong focus on practical learning and ethical financial planning. Participants will learn how to understand clients' financial needs, prepare financial plans and make informed financial decisions. The course has also been introduced to reduce the gap between classroom learning and the skills required in the finance industry.

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{{^usCountry}} The MoU was signed by representatives of IIM Raipur and FPSB India in the presence of senior officials. As part of the collaboration, faculty members and researchers from both institutions will also work together in areas such as wealth management, behavioural finance and financial planning. Students joining the programme will have the opportunity to learn about international standards and professional practices in the financial planning sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MoU was signed by representatives of IIM Raipur and FPSB India in the presence of senior officials. As part of the collaboration, faculty members and researchers from both institutions will also work together in areas such as wealth management, behavioural finance and financial planning. Students joining the programme will have the opportunity to learn about international standards and professional practices in the financial planning sector. {{/usCountry}}

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Both IIM Raipur and FPSB India said the partnership will help prepare skilled professionals for the changing needs of the financial services industry. By combining classroom learning with practical industry exposure, the programme is expected to improve participants' knowledge, strengthen their skills and open up better career opportunities in financial planning.