Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has started the registration process for TG PGECET Counselling 2026. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of TG PGECET at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. TG PGECET Counselling 2026: Registration begins at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in, direct link here (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The GATE qualified and eligible candidates of 2024, 2025 and 2026, and TG PGECET 2026 qualified and eligible candidates can apply for the counselling round for admission to M.E., M.Tech., and M.Arch. courses.

JEECUP Seat Allotment result 2026 for Round 1 out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to check here

The registration process has started and will end on July 9, 2026. The verified list of eligible candidates will be displayed on July 12, 2026. The Phase I web options will be exercised from July 13 to 15 July 2026 and edit of web options Phase I will be done on July 16, 2026.

Direct link to register for TG PGECET Counselling 2026

TG PGECET Counselling 2026: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TG PGECET at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TG PGECET Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹1200/- for registration cum verification process for all candidates and ₹600/- for fee must be paid online through Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking in favour of ‘The Secretary, TGCHE’.

The candidates are required to carry all the original educational certificates (SSC/10th,10+2/Intermediate/equivalent, Degree or BE/B.Tech./Equivalent) for support of special category certificate verification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG PGECET.

Official Notice Here