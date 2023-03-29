Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has extended the registration process for IIT Delhi Admissions 2023 for PG, PhD courses. The last date to apply for the courses have been extended till April 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for post graduate and PhD courses can apply online through the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in. IIT Delhi Admissions 2023: PG, PhD registration date extended till April 6

The registration process was started on March 14, 2023. Earlier the last date was till March 30, which has been extended. The test or interview will be conducted between May 16 to June 16, 2023. To apply for PG, PhD courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for IIT Delhi Admissions 2023

IIT Delhi Admissions 2023: How to apply for PG, PhD

Visit the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

Click on PG admissions link available on the website.

A new page will open where candidates will get apply now link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the required details.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT Delhi.