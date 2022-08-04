IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin from September 7, check details

IIT JAM 2023: The registration process for IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 will begin on September 7, 2022.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in 7 different subjects- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

The exam will be fully objective type, with three types of questions- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. The exam will be of 100 marks comprising 60 questions.

JAM 2023 will be conducted on February 12, 2022 in two sessions- forenoon and afternoon.

A candidate can appear in either one or two Test Paper(s). However, a candidate can appear in two Test Papers only if they are not scheduled in the same session.

The application fee for the exam will be Rs.900 for female/SC/ST/PwD candidates if they opt for one paper and Rs.1250 if they opt for two papers.

The application fee will be Rs.1800 for all other category candidates if they opt for one paper and Rs. 2500 if they opt for two papers.

The results for JAM 2023 will be declared on March 22, 2023.

Through JAM candidates and will be directly admitted to approximately 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2023 and fulfill the minimum educational qualifications will be able to apply to specific academic programmes.

According to the website, the detailed information brochure will be released in the last week of August.

For further details visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.