IIT Madras Executive MBA 2025: Registration date extended till October 26, apply at doms.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has extended the registration date for IIT Madras Executive MBA 2025. The last date to apply for Executive MBA is October 26, 2025. Candidates interested in pursuing the course can find the direct link to apply on the official website of IIT Madras at doms.iitm.ac.in. IIT Madras Executive MBA 2025: Registration date extended till October 26

Those candidates with 60% and above in Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum three years of work experience after undergraduation are eligible to apply.

According to a press statement issued by the Institute, this program is aimed at training mid-career working professionals to lead a modern business organization. This two-year in-person degree program aimed at providing mid- career working professionals with functional and integrative perspective to imbibe contemporary management knowledge to lead a modern business organization.

This program will equip its students with deep functional and broad industrial domain knowledge, enrich them with integrated perspective of boundary spanning business decision and empower them to lead and contribute to global businesses.

The selection process comprises of written aptitude test and personal interview. The candidates who will be shortlisted will have to go through the selection process at the IIT Madras Campus on November 8 and 9, 2025.

Direct link to apply for IIT Madras Executive MBA 2025 IIT Madras Executive MBA 2025: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT Madras at doms.iitm.ac.in.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT Madras.