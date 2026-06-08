IIM Indore’s CHRO programme prepares HR leaders for strategic and digital transformation roles

According to BCG and the World Federation of People Management Associations, 65% of senior leaders now view HR as a key business enabler. Companies with stronger HR capabilities reduce hiring time by 17-18 days on average. Nearly 70% of companies already use GenAI in some form. BCG also states that HR leaders are now partnering directly with CEOs to guide enterprise strategy, workforce redesign and AI adoption.

The role of HR professionals has transformed significantly in the AI and ML era. Beyond payroll, hiring and compliance, HR leaders now drive strategic, data-driven and people-centric initiatives. Modern organisations expect HR teams to support digital transformation, workforce upskilling, employee engagement and productivity while balancing technology with human-centric workplace practices.

Develop strategic leadership capabilities to manage enterprise-level HR challenges and prepare for senior leadership transitions.

Connect with senior HR professionals from diverse industries, sectors and geographical regions.

Build real-world problem-solving skills through case studies, simulations and a Capstone Project focused on business applications.

Attend two intensive three-day campus modules at IIM Indore and benefit from collaborative learning and peer interaction.

Successful participants receive Indian Institute of Management Indore Executive Education Alumni status with access to a valuable professional network.

Study modern HR strategies, people analytics, digital transformation and AI-driven business practices designed for today’s evolving workplace.

Gain insights from experienced faculty members with strong academic and industry expertise developed through executive education programmes over the years.

Indian Institute of Management Indore and VCNow have partnered to deliver industry-focused executive education programmes that combine academic excellence, global business insights and practical learning for working professionals and senior executives. IIM Indore’s Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging Chief Human Resource Officers (CHRO) prepares senior HR professionals for leadership roles. The programme focuses on strategic thinking, enterprise governance and workforce transformation. It helps professionals drive organisational growth through effective human capital management in the AI-driven business environment.

Bain & Company found that 87% of HR leaders believe digital technologies will fundamentally transform HR. 75% say their current HR technology systems are still underperforming. 57% of organisations plan to increase HR IT budgets by up to 10%. Another 25% expect HR technology investments to rise by more than 10%. Bain highlights that HR is now central to workforce analytics, AI-driven hiring, employee engagement, learning systems and organisational agility.

Curriculum at a glance Develop strategic leadership, people management and business skills through a comprehensive CHRO-focused learning programme.

Module 1: Strategic Human Resource Leadership

a) Understand leadership identity, styles, philosophy, values and enterprise-level people leadership approaches.

b) Design systems balancing performance discipline with psychological safety.

c) Explore leadership theories including Upper Echelons, Transformational and Shared Leadership.

d) Develop influence, decision-making and power management capabilities.

Module 2: Building Agile HR Teams

a) Understand organisational systems and structures that shape agile HR teams.

b) Build agile and collaborative teams.

c) Examine interpersonal dynamics, group challenges and leadership concerns.

d) Develop agile leadership traits at individual and team levels.

Module 3: Strategic Human Resource Management

1) Strategic Workforce Planning and Talent Management:

a) Align workforce planning with current and future organisational strategies.

b) Build talent pipelines, succession plans and digital transition strategies.

c) Create targeted retention plans and attractive Employee Value Propositions (EVPs).

2) Performance Management, Compensation, Rewards and Recognition:

a) Understand modern business challenges and evolving performance management systems.

b) Align individual and organisational objectives effectively.

c) Design tailored performance systems for better organisational outcomes.

d) Link compensation and rewards with business strategy and value creation.

e) Understand executive compensation and governance frameworks.

Module 4: Navigating Labour Laws and Ethical HR Practices

a) Stay updated with labour laws and compliance requirements.

b) Ensure ethical HR practices and fair employee treatment.

c) Minimise legal risks and maintain workplace integrity.

Module 5: Culture, Change and Coaching

1) Leading Culture and Managing Change:

a) Design organisational vision and lead transformation initiatives.

b) Understand organisational development interventions and digital transformation roles.

c) Manage crisis situations and leverage culture as a strategic advantage.

2) Developing a Coaching Mindset:

a) Learn coaching principles, behaviours and effective communication practices.

b) Strengthen listening and enquiry skills for impactful coaching conversations.

Module 6: Employee Experience and Well-being

a) Create employee-focused experiences to improve engagement and satisfaction.

b) Promote work-life balance, mental health and employee well-being.

Module 7: HR Analytics and Data-Driven Insights

a) Build HR analytics capabilities and use data-driven insights.

b) Support evidence-based decision-making and optimise HR processes.

Module 8: Strategic HR Business Partnering

a) Strengthen HR’s role as a strategic business partner.

b) Collaborate with stakeholders and communicate HR value effectively.

Module 9: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategies

a) Develop inclusive DEI strategies for innovation and growth.

b) Address multigenerational, remote and cross-cultural workforce challenges.

Module 10: Cross-Functional Skills for CHROs

a) Understand HR roles during mergers and acquisitions.

b) Interpret financial statements and link people decisions to outcomes.

c) Leverage AI, digital systems and responsible HR governance.

Module 11: Capstone Project

a) Curriculum topics may vary based on faculty assessment and industry trends.