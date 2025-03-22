Menu Explore
ISRO YUVIKA 2025 registration closes tomorrow at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 22, 2025 08:30 PM IST

The registration window to apply for the special programme for School Children called "Young Scientist Programme" "YUva VIgyani KAryakram”, YUVIKA conducted by ISRO, ends on March 23, 2025.

The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.

Students who would like to apply for this special programme can visit the official website at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in.

According to the official website, Indian Space Research Organisation is organising a special programme for School Children called "Young Scientist Programme" "YUva VIgyani KAryakram”, YUVIKA, to impart basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology amongst the youngsters. ISRO has chalked out this programme to "Catch them young". The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.

Direct Link to apply

The selection of participants in YUVIKA-2025 will be carried out on the basis of the following parameters:

  • Marks obtained in Class 8 exam
  • Performance in the online quiz
  • Participation in science fair (school / district / state & above level in last 3 years)
  • Rank in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years)
  • Winners of sport competitions ( 1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years)
  • Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS Member in last 3 years
  • Studying in Village / Rural School located in Panchayat area

Important Dates:

Registration ends - Mar. 23, 2025

Release of First selection list - Apr. 07, 2025

Reporting by Selected students at respective ISRO centres - May 18, 2025 or as intimated by ISRO through registered email of the student

YUVIKA Programme - May 19-30, 2025

